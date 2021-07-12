Grace E. Richards Weis, 97, of Latrobe passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born March 31, 1924, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late John F. Richards Sr. and Mary Margaret Johnston Richards.
Grace was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church, Latrobe, and retired from Dill Construction Co.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Curtis A. Weis Jr.; her son, Curtis A. Weis III, and her brother, John F. Richards Jr.
Grace is survived by her daughter-in-law, Patricia Weis; grandchildren, Lori T. Coffman (husband Adam), Adam Weis (wife Heather) and Aimee Leonard (husband Chris); great-grandchildren, Ethan and Cole Coffman, Isaac and Abigail Weis, Carmen, Quinn and Alexander Leonard; her sister, Anna Mary Ament; niece, Jeanne Bonifazi (husband Dino), great-nephew, Dino Bonifazi Jr. (wife Melissa), and great-great-nephew and niece, Nicholas and Genevieve.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Loyalhanna Care Center for their excellent care provided to Grace over these past several years.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Corben Russell officiating. Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Bethany United Methodist Church, 2415 Laveen St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented