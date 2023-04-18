Goldie Gravatt Cochran, 96, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023, at her home.
She was born Sept. 12, 1926, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late James A. and Goldie (Sherer) Gravatt.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers, Walter and James Gravatt; her sister, Linda Piper; her daughter-in-law, Brenda Cochran; her grandchild Nana Patricia, and her former husband, William R. Cochran.
She is survived by her children, Jacqueline Hauger (Daniel) of Clarksburg, Scott Cochran of Salem, West Virginia, and Patrick Cochran of Tucson, Arizona; nine grandchildren, J.D., Brooke, Amber, Tyler, Zia, Kelly, Courtney, Sachi and Maia; nine great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Goldie’s father taught her to read at a very early age. She became an avid reader. The love of books remained with her throughout her life. Another hobby was showing and collecting dolls. She belonged to the Laurel Highlands Doll Club, where she was very active. Lastly, she loved traveling abroad to France, England and Spain. France was her favorite – her passion for fashion was satisfied with fashion shoes, shopping and the arts.
She was a current member of the Tree of Life Church in Latrobe. She was very involved in her community throughout her life. She was a Sunday School teacher at the United Presbyterian Church for many years. Goldie and her husband sponsored a Cub Scout troop and organized many Blue and Gold banquets. She was a past secretary and member of the board of directors for the first United Church Council of Latrobe. She was a member of the Latrobe Area Hospital Aid Society and the Latrobe Art Club. She was past president of Latrobe Junior Women and served three terms as the president of the Laurel Highlands Doll Club. She participated in the Little Theater in Ligonier and Greensburg. For several years she did a nursing home ministry for her church.
The family would like to offer a special thank-you to her nurse, Kim, and all the staff at Greensburg Senior Life who helped with her care. Also, her neighbor John, Dr. DiCola, and special friends Neill, Bruce, Joyce, Cyndi and Jean, and friends at Faith in Action, Latrobe, and Adams Memorial Library.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 19, at Tree of Life Assembly of God, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. in the church with her pastor, the Rev. George Prior, officiating.
Private interment will take place in Bethel Cemetery of Cook Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Tree of Life Church, 1005 Cedar St., Latrobe PA 15650, or to Faith in Action, 428 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
