Mrs. Gloria Marie McIlnay passed away on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, surrounded by family at her home.
Born Dec. 18, 1940, in Latrobe, Gloria was a daughter of the late William and Margaret Falbo. Known as “Cookie” to family and friends, she was the beloved wife of John “Jack” McIlnay for 61 years.
Gloria was devoted and generous to her family. She was primarily a homemaker, later opening up her home to host foreign exchange students from several countries, forming bonds and familiar relations with young adults wishing to learn English. Gloria also nannied for families, loving each child and remaining close to them over the years. Gloria enjoyed writing letters, often writing to her grandchildren and girlfriends. She also loved to keep up with loved ones on the phone, sometimes chatting for hours.
Gloria was predeceased by her sister, Leona Falbo; a brother, Alfred Falbo, and an infant grand-daughter, CS Shaw.
Gloria is survived by her husband, Jack McIlnay; two daughters, Carla McIlnay-Shaw (Scott) and Antonia Frontz (Lawrence); five grandchildren, Casey Hudson (Allen), Ryan Shaw (Susan), Lena Bolt (Michael), Clay Frontz (Katherine) and Riley Frontz; seven great-grandchildren, Ronan, Knox, June, Penelope, Palmer, Lawrence and Maverick; two brothers, Billy Falbo and Raymond Falbo (Amy), and many nieces and nephews.
Gloria’s interment will be private. A celebration of life will take place in the spring. Arrangements are being handled by John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.