Gloria J. Smith

It is with great sadness that the family of Gloria J. Tiano Smith, 81, of Greensburg, formerly of Clarksburg, West Virginia, announces her passing on Friday, March 4, 2022, after a brief illness.
Gloria was born April 10, 1940, to the late Mary Wash Tiano and Louis Tiano in Clarksburg.
Gloria’s family includes brother Sam Tiano and wife Judy of Hilton Head; nephews John Tiano and JR Tiano; grandniece Emma, and cousins Paul and Judy Romano, David and Sallie Romano, Michael and Amy Romano and John Romano. Additionally, she considered second cousins Emma, Michael II, Jack and Sam Romano as her grandchildren.
Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 44 years, Lowell Ian Smith; her sister, Marlene Tiano Hinig; her brother John (Johnny Boy) Tiano, and her favorite aunt, Lucie Romano, among many other aunts, uncles and cousins.
Gloria graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1958 and attended West Virginia University, receiving both undergraduate and graduate degrees in education. Gloria’s teaching career spanned decades, including educating students at Notre Dame High School, Salem College and West Virginia Wesleyan College. Her passion as an educator was recognized by awards for outstanding teacher in both West Virginia and Pennsylvania.
Gloria was a published author of teaching aids about Pennsylvania history that were used in classrooms throughout that state. She was also the author of a published family memoir titled “Once Upon a Family Reunion.” For 20 years she was an ardent advocate for the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, where she served as a docent and cherished times sharing the rich history with patrons and forming strong bonds with her fellow museum staff.
Gloria and her husband, Lowell, enjoyed traveling to many places particularly to Hilton Head and Virginia Beach, but her most cherished place was Williamsburg, especially at Christmastime.
Gloria will be missed greatly by her many friends and family, but especially by Amy Romano and Dr. Judy Romano, whom she considered daughters and were her longtime confidantes and, when most needed, her caregivers.
A funeral Mass for Gloria will be celebrated 10 a.m. Saturday, April 2, in St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township, followed by entombment in St. Vincent Cemetery Mausoleum.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be mailed to the Westmoreland Museum of American Art, 221 N. Main St., Greensburg, PA 15601.
For online condolences, please visit www.kepplegraft.com
