Updated: August 9, 2022 @ 11:04 am
Gloria D. “Nonna” Bucco Canzano, 99, of Ligonier (formerly of Latrobe) passed away Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, at Ligonier Gardens.
She was born May 10, 1923, in Moween to the late Victor F. and Viola (Baroni) Bucco.
Nonna was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. She was also active in the Latrobe Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 of the American Legion Auxiliary. In her younger days she enjoyed dancing to the big bands and listening to their music with her husband.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Canzano, in 2004; sister, Norma Saulle; brother-in-law, Domenic Saulle, and a daughter-in-law, Darlene Canzano.
Nonna is survived by three children, David Canzano of Port St. Lucie, Florida, Richard Canzano and his wife, Leonida, of Junction City, Kansas, and Victor Canzano and his wife, Kathy, of New Alexandria; five grandsons, Dennis Canzano and his wife, Dee, Daniel Canzano and his wife, Michelle, Justin Canzano and his wife, Laura, Ryan Canzano and Renzo Canzano; 10 step-great-grandchildren, as well as several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, in Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, (724-537-7766).
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 11, in Holy Family Roman Catholic Church, Latrobe, with the Very Rev. Daniel Mahoney as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, Unity Township.
To send flowers or condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
