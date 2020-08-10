Gloria A. Caletri, 69, of New Alexandria passed away Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Nov. 25, 1950, in Latrobe, to the late Ralph and Iona Virginia (Coffman) Caletri.
She was a retired property manager and secretary for Keystone Waterproofing. She was Presbyterian by faith and attended the Wilma Boyd School. She enjoyed supporting Action for Animals as a favorite charity. Animals were her main love. She also supported numerous other charities by often attending their fundraisers. She found joy in attending auctions and various other events.
She is survived by two aunts, Mary (Coffman) Durika of Latrobe and JoAnn (Coffman) Brinker and her husband, Barry, of New Alexandria; numerous cousins and dear friends, as well as her cat, Luna, and her dog, Bear, whom were both very near and dear to her heart.
Visitation will be held noon to 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 10, in the P. David Newhouse Funeral Home, 215 Church St., New Alexandria, where a funeral service will be held 2 p.m. by the Rev. Ronald Durika, her cousin.
Private burial will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to her favorite charity, Action for Animals, P.O. Box 814, Latrobe, PA 15650.
