Glenn R. Cavanaugh, 81, of Greensburg passed away Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, at his home.
He was born Sept. 13, 1942, in Connellsville, the son of the late William and Alene (Miller) Cavanaugh.
Glenn was a graduate of the California University of Pennsylvania and earned his master’s degree in education from the Indiana University of Pennsylvania. He was an English and speech teacher for the Derry Area School District for 36 years, and prior to retirement, he was the agency relations director for the Westmoreland Food Bank.
He served as a speech and debate coach for the National Speech and Debate Association and was elected into its Hall of Fame.
Glenn is survived by his wife of more than 55 years, Jacquelyn “Jackie” Mraz Cavanaugh; his sister, Renee Kociela (Bruce); his brother-in-law Samuel Mraz (Scilene); niece Christie Armao (Frank) and their children, Gianna and Matthew Armao; niece Carolyn Mraz, and nephew, David Mraz (Alexis) and their son, Maxwell Mraz.
Heartfelt thanks are extended to the caring and compass-ionate staffs of Senior Helpers and Bridges Hospice.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, in the funeral home chapel.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Westmoreland Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626, online at www.westmorelandfoodbank.org or to the Derry Area School District Foundation, 982 N. Chestnut Street Ext., Derry, PA 15627, online at www.foundation.dasd.us.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
