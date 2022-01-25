Glenn P. Donahey Jr., 75, of Greensburg passed away on Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, Unity Township.
Born Oct. 23, 1946, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Glenn P. Donahey Sr. and Clarinda J. DiVittis Donahey.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Ceratizit, the former Newcomer Products. He was an U.S. Army veteran. Glenn was passionate about Latrobe and its history and was a member and volunteer at the Latrobe Area Historical Society. He was a lifelong avid photographer who particularly loved to capture current photos of Latrobe and provide background to the history of each location. Glenn loved gardening and for many years enjoyed jogging several miles daily. He also enjoyed playing guitar and attending events surrounding the fine arts.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Bruce and James Donahey, and a sister, Rebecca J. Donahey.
Glenn is survived by his son, Glenn P. Donahey III and his wife, Rebecca, of Pittsburgh; daughter, Dr. Jamie Roitman and her husband, Dr. Mitchell, of Chicago, Illinois; two brothers, Brian Donahey of Greensburg and Tim Donahey of Latrobe; a sister, Sandra Donahey of Greensburg, and 12 grandchildren, Gabrielle, Margalit, Benjamin and Isabelle Roitman and Maximillian, Rocco, Samuel, Lorenzo, Casimir, Leonard, Vivian and John Donahey.
Family and friends will be received 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Latrobe Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 266, Latrobe, PA 15650.
