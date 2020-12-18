Glenn F. Walters, 86, of Derry died Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Excela Westmoreland Hospital.
He was born May 10, 1934, in Derry Township, a son of the late Harry and Lillian Reynolds Walters.
Glenn retired from the Derry Area School District. He was an original founder of the Millwood Sportsman’s Club and had served as president. He belonged to the Derry F.O.E. and the Derry Rod & Gun Club. He was an avid hunter and Pittsburgh sports fan.
He is survived by his wife, Sandra J. Romanak Walters, his two sons, Glenn F. Walters Jr. (Kelly) of Holly Springs, North Carolina, and Gregory A. Walters (Melinda) of Derry; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a special nephew who was like a son, Charles Walters Sr.; a special niece, Joanne Brown, and several great-nieces and great-nephews.
All arrangements are private and under direction of McCabe Funeral Home, Derry. Donations will be appreciated to the National Kidney Foundation, 2403 Sidney St. No. 230, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.
