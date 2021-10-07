Glenn Carl “Sonny” Volpe, 78, of Derry passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at his home.
Born March 30, 1943, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Frank and Dorothy M. (Clark) Volpe.
Sonny was a veteran of the U.S. Army and was a member of the VFW and Derry Rod & Gun Club. He enjoyed fishing, gardening, cooking and baking, and especially socializing with his friends.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ellen Hutton Volpe; two sisters, Margaret Miley and Doris Smith; three brothers, Francis “Jack,” John and James Volpe, and an infant brother, Frank Volpe.
Sonny is survived by two sons, Glenn C. Volpe II of Savannah, Georgia, and David B. Volpe and his wife, Karen, of Cleveland, Georgia; his daughter, Lynnette Wauters of Atlanta, Georgia; three sisters, Kathryn Patrick of Latrobe, Martha O’Barto of Superior and Violet Bailey of Mooresville, North Carolina; six grandchildren, Glenn C. Volpe III, Darick Volpe, Alexander Volpe, Joshua K. Wauters, Kylee D. Wauters and R. Cole Wauters; 12 great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with the Rev. Chris Livermore officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, or stjude.org/whoyouhelp.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
