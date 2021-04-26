Glenn A. Thompson, 82, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away Sunday, April 25, 2021, at UPMC Montefiore Hospital in Pittsburgh.
He was born April 2, 1939, in Blairsville, a son of the late F. Glenn Thompson and Mary Ellen (Spangler) Thompson.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sheila (Williams) Thompson; his sons, Bruce F. Thompson (Barbara) and Scott F. Thompson (Lisa), and grandchildren, Sarah Andrews, Kelsey Thompson, Erin Thompson, Jack Thompson and Lauren Thompson. He is also survived by his siblings, William Carl Thompson (Linda), Donna Kay Coy (Duane) and Robert Carl Thompson (Wendy), and a sister-in-law, Patricia M. Williams, along with his nieces and nephews.
Glenn was retired from Latrobe Die Casting Company and Allegheny Teledyne. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army National Guard. He was a life member of The Kingston Vets, BPOE 409 Blairsville and AARP 4907 Latrobe. He was an active member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Latrobe.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, in the Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe.
We respectfully request your adherence to all medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, as well as your understanding as we maintain occupancy limits.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, a family-only funeral service with the Rev. William A. Schaefer officiating will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, in Prince of Peace of Lutheran Church in Latrobe.
Private Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
Commented