Glenda L. Hoffer Hissem, 87, of Latrobe passed away Sunday, July 16, 2023, at her home.
Born June 3, 1936, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Homer and Olive (Piper) Hoffer.
Updated: July 20, 2023 @ 6:41 pm
Glenda was a member of Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, Cook Township. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Latronics Corp., Unity Township. She enjoyed bowling and playing bingo.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harry B. Hissem Sr.; a son, Harry B. “Skip” Hissem Jr.; two sisters, Dorothy Wetmore and Carolyn Hackman, and a brother, George Hoffer.
Glenda is survived by a son, Paul T. Hissem of Latrobe; a brother, Kenneth Hoffer and his wife, Carolyn, of Acme; a sister, Kathy Papuga and her husband, Pat, of Derry; three grandchildren, Jason Hissem (Tina), Ben Hissem and Nathan Hissem (Megan); 10 great-grandchildren, Jason Jr., Shelby, Cera, Ben Jr., Madison, Taylor, Amber, Dakota, Isaac and Olivia; four great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Suncrest Hospice for their excellent care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Latrobe Little League, P.O. Box 202, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
