Glenda C. Frommell Hoyle, 79, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, Aug. 23, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born Oct. 20, 1941, in Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of the late William Glenn Frommell and Ruby P. Montz Frommell.
Prior to her retirement, Glenda was employed at Mountain View Nursing Home.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter A. “Bo” Hoyle, and an infant son, Greg Hoyle.
Glenda is survived by two brothers, Ronald D. Frommell and his companion, Sue Karelis, of Latrobe and Jeffrey E. Frommell of Huntingdon, and her loving cat, Dixie.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private. Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
