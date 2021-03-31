Girard “Jeep” P. Carns, 62, of Rock Island, Illinois, died Thursday, March 18, 2021, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, Indiana.
Funeral services were held Friday, March 26, in Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island. Services may be viewed at www.wheelanpressly.com/obituary/GirardJeep-Carns. Visitation was held Thursday, March 25, in the funeral home.
Burial took place in Rock Island National Cemetery, Arsenal Island, where military honors were presented.
Girard was born in Latrobe on Sept. 6, 1958, a son of James and Yolanda Lancianese Carns. He married Roxanne Whitcomb on Oct. 16, 1981, in Rock Island.
Girard was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked as a business agent, secretary and treasurer for the Teamsters Local 371 in Rock Island and as a business agent for the Teamsters Local 364 in South Bend, Indiana.
Girard loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He enjoyed fixing and building a variety of things for family throughout the years.
Those left to cherish his memory include his wife, Roxanne Carns of Rock Island; daughters, Gina (Jason) Bowling and Nikki Carns, both of Rock Island; grandchildren, Laelle (Devon) Hahn, Bailee Carns, Kallee Bowling, Jordan Bowling and Lyncoln Bowling; great-grandson, Gio Hahn, and siblings, Jim (Marlene) Carns, Dennis Carns, Mick (Debby) Carns, all of Pennsylvania, Scott Carns, Florida and Kevin (Dawna) Carns, Angie (Ben) Holstein and Peggy (Harry) Goldberg, also all of Pennsylvania.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Greg, David and Keith Carns.
Online condolences, memories and expression of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.
