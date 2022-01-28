Gina Caruso Nicklas passed away on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at her home in Rockville, Maryland.
She was born April 23, 1936, in Latrobe to Joseph and Marva (Antonelli) Caruso.
Gina was the beloved wife of 64 years to Dr. Richard Nicklas; devoted mother of Alice, Edward, John and David; cherished grandmother of Laura, Scott, Joey and Bridgette, and loving sister of Angelo Caruso and the late Joseph Caruso. She is also survived by many other relatives and friends.
Gina was a superb writer and The Queen of the Kitchen Table.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31, in St. Raphael’s Catholic Church, 1513 Dunster Road, Rockville, MD 20854.
Interment will be private in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
Please view and sign online family guestbook at pumphreyfuneralhome.com
