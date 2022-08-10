Gilbert W. “Gib” Gracie, 88, of Derry died peacefully Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, at his home.
He was born March 7, 1934, in Bradenville, a son of the late James Gracie Sr. and Elsie Stemmler Gracie Schott.
Gib was a lifelong member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Derry. He had worked at Derry Westinghouse and had retired from ICI. An avid hunter, outdoorsman, poker player, Steeler and Penguin fan, Gib was a member and past master of LaMonte Lodge 568 F&AM, Derry, and was a 32nd degree Mason. He was also a member of the Westmoreland Archaeological Society and past president of Coles Cemetery Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Carl Schott; his beloved wife, Marge L. Markosky Gracie; his son, Gilbert W. Gracie Jr., and his two brothers, Jim H. and Tom A. Gracie.
Gib is survived by his precious daughter, Coleen Roos of San Clemente, California, and two granddaughters, Marissa Tierney (Jon) of Newport Beach, California, and Briana Roos of San Francisco, California. His pride and joy were his two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Tessa Tierney. He is also survived by two nephews, James Gracie Jr. and Lee Markosky (Kim); close friend, Roger Kerin; his poker partner, Gus Copelli, and his hunting companion, Jimmy Byers, along with several loving cousins.
Friends will be received 3 to 7 p.m. Friday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
A funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Saturday in Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church of Derry with the Rev. William A. Schaefer officiating. Everyone please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
LaMonte Lodge 568 F&AM, Derry, will conduct a service 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 324, Derry, PA 15627.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
