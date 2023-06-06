Gilbert M. 'Gib' Kunkle

Gilbert M. “Gib” Kunkle, 90, of Stahlstown passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at home.

Gib was the husband of Glee (Snyder) with whom he shared 64 years of marriage; cherished father of Cindy (Michael) Kunkle and Kris (Curtis) Wilson; proud pap-pap of Christie (Adam) Ulery, Anthony (Nick) Hopperstad and Eli Wilson; great-pap-pap of Maddie, Grace and Chart Ulery, and brother of Wilma (the late Howard) Mowry, Betty (Bud) Griffith and Debbie (Ed) Shaw.