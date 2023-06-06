Gilbert M. “Gib” Kunkle, 90, of Stahlstown passed away Saturday, June 3, 2023, surrounded by his loving family at home.
Gib was the husband of Glee (Snyder) with whom he shared 64 years of marriage; cherished father of Cindy (Michael) Kunkle and Kris (Curtis) Wilson; proud pap-pap of Christie (Adam) Ulery, Anthony (Nick) Hopperstad and Eli Wilson; great-pap-pap of Maddie, Grace and Chart Ulery, and brother of Wilma (the late Howard) Mowry, Betty (Bud) Griffith and Debbie (Ed) Shaw.
Gib was predeceased by precious daughter Pam; sisters Thelma Richards and Dorla Hillen, and parents, Graham and Nettie (Piffer) Kunkle.
Gib was drafted into the U.S. Army and served proudly.
Per Gib’s request, there will be no visitation. Everyone is welcome to attend his funeral at Mount Zion Lutheran Church, 194 Main St., Donegal, PA 15628, 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 7.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Gib’s name to Honor Flight Pittsburgh (P.O. Box 266, West Sunbury, PA 16061, or online at honorflightpittsburgh.org).
All arrangements have been entrusted to Galone-Caruso Funeral Home Inc., Mount Pleasant.
