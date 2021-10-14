Gervase “Jerry” Charles Novak, 77, of Latrobe (Derry Township) died peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021, surrounded by his family.
Jerry owned several businesses, including Novak’s Automotive & Upholstery and Hair’s the Place. He had a passion for restoring cars and was a jack of all trades. “Big Jer” was a generous soul and never met a stranger. Jerry loved spending time with his family and friends, who meant the world to him. He was an avid sports fan and also enjoyed Western movies.
He is survived by his wife, Val Rossi-Novak; daughters, Laurie K. Novak (Brent Cook) of St. Simons Island, Georgia, and Leda K. Hill (Scott Yandle) of Charlotte, North Carolina; granddaughter, Jada L. Hill; two brothers, Henry “Herk” Novak Jr. (Gen Novak) and Edward Novak (Marilyn Tlumach), and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry J. and Ann (Mehal) Novak, and a brother, Richard D. Novak.
As per Jerry’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or local services.
A memorial Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021, All Souls Day, in St. William Catholic Church on St. Simons Island.
Frederick Funeral Home Inc., 1543 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650, entrusted with arrangements. To send condolences, please visit www.FrederickFuneralHome.com.
