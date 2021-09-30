Gertrude “Trudie” Washnock, 94, of Latrobe, a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, left this world peacefully Monday, Sept. 27, 2021.
She was born Nov. 17, 1926, in Latrobe.
Trudie was a charter member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Unity Township. She loved her family, her violin and her church, and we will miss her beautiful voice. She spent a wonderful, loving life with her late husband, William “Bill,” working by his side in their business.
Trudie is survived by three daughters: Linda Adams (Chris), Jeanne Vesco (James) and Debra Colaizzi (Joe); grandchildren: Blair Adams (Denise), Tara Roach (Jason), Michael Vesco and Jeanna Mascio (Dino); great-grandchildren: Blair C. Adams, Ava Adams, Maeley Roach, Bradley Mascio and Trista Mascio; a number of nieces and nephews; a sister, Betty Bolton, and sister-in-law, Cecelia “Sis” Washnock.
The family would like to thank the Prince of Peace congregation for the many cards, notes and flowers. She loved receiving them so much.
A special thank-you to Shirley, Sharon and Cindy for their loving care and also Heritage Hospice, who were so wonderful.
Funeral service and interment will be private.
Donations in memory of Trudie can be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Latrobe, has been entrusted with the arrangements. To post online condolence, visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
