Geraldine Louise Karaschak, 76, of Derry died Sunday, March 6, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born June 18, 1945, in New Alexandria, a daughter of the late Welty and Reba (Mardis) Newhouse.
Louise loved being with her grandchildren, playing bingo and watching cooking shows and “Little House on the Prairie.”
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Elsie Smith, and three brothers, Jimmy Eckenrod, Charles and Ronald Newhouse.
Louise is survived by her husband, John W. Karaschak Sr.; two sons, John W. Karaschak Jr. (Kelly) and Michael D. Karaschak (Stacey), all of Derry; two daughters, Sherry Karaschak (Ed Sobinsky) of Hecla and Lori Bolen (Randy) of Bradenville; a brother, Edwin Newhouse (Mary Jane) of Torrance; four sisters, Dorothy Riggle (Jim) of Avonmore, Brenda Reno (Tony) of Greensburg, Donna Dudley (Jesse) of Seger and Shirley Coulter of McKeesport; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday.
Interment will be made in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
