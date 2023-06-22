Geraldine “Jerri” Holts, 74, of Mount Pleasant died Thursday, June 15, 2023, surrounded by her family in Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Jerri was born June 19, 1948, in Mount Pleasant to the late Arthur B. and Mary Ellen Coles.
Jerri was a graduate of Mount Pleasant Area High School, Class of 1966. She was a faithful member of Living Word Congregational Church in Jeannette and Second Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant. She was a member of the Spiritual Light Choir at Bethlehem Baptist Church in McKeesport and became one of the original members of Spirit Filled Music Ministries. Jerri was also the first lady at New Generation Church in Greensburg.
She worked for many years in the banking industry, starting at Mellon Bank, which became Citizens Bank. Jerri later moved to PNC, where she retired as an assistant vice president in 2018. Jerri was a board member of the YMCA, Boy Scouts, NAACP, and Private Industry Council.
Jerri is survived by her loving family: her husband, Pastor Darryl Holts; her children, Andrea LaShawn Monroe-Jackson (Samuel), Benjamin Allen Monroe and Gregory Joseph Holts (Michaela), and her grandchildren, David Benjamin Holts, Hannah Aisha Holts and Jessica Annise Holts. She leaves her siblings the Rev. Dr. Barbara Jean Terry (the Rev. Dr. William) and David Lee Coles (the Rev. Kathleen) in the Lord’s hands. Holding special places in her heart are her “Sisters Friends”: Debbie Williams, Cassandra Robinson and late Patti Hobson, as well as her nieces and nephews: Dawn Offei, Dana Fields, Kristine Thornton and Stephanie Coles, Mecca, Elijah and Kaiya, and Aaron and Lisa.
In addition to her parents, Jerri was preceded in death by her siblings Mary Delores Coles Knight and the Rev. Arthur L. Coles.
Family and friends will be received 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, June 23, in Galone-Caruso Funeral Home Inc., 204 Eagle St., Mount Pleasant.
The Celebration of Life will begin 11 a.m. Saturday, June 24, in Living Word Congregational Church, 2003 Ridge Road, Jeannette, PA 15644.
Interment will follow in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
To offer an online condolence, please visit www.galone-carusofuneralhome.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.