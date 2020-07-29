Geraldine “Jeri” Walthour, 72, of Derry Township died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Select Specialty Hospital, Latrobe.
She was born July 12, 1948, in Baltimore, Maryland, a daughter of the late Willie and Ann (Falls) Lawhorn.
Prior to retirement, Jeri worked for RKM & S as a bookkeeper and accountant. She loved her grandchildren and “putting up with her husband.”
Besides her parents, Jeri is preceded in death by three brothers, Robert, Douglas and Rickie.
Jeri is survived by her husband of 35 years, Rick C. Walthour of Derry Township; one daughter, Dawn D. Piekarski and her husband, Jeff, of Simpsonville, South Carolina; one brother, Phil Lawhorn; two sisters, Paulette Ottey and Susie Gravel; three grandchildren, Jake, Tanner and Jonathan Piekarski, and also numerous nieces, nephews and friends.
The family has entrusted the Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 North Chestnut St., Derry, with the funeral arrangements.
Funeral services will be private for the family because of COVID-19 restrictions.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Stroke Association, P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005.
Online condolences may be made at merlinfuneralhome.com.
