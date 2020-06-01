Geraldine F. “Geri” Smith, 77 of Derry died Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the Bethlen Home, Ligonier.
She was born June 18, 1942, in Derry, a daughter of the late Gerald F. and Ruth Bollinger Holman.
Geri was a member of the New Derry United Methodist Church.
She had a strong faith, was a loving mother and adored being with her granddaughters.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph T Smith; her brother, Robert Holman, and her sister, Shirley Holman.
She is survived by her children, Coleen Bickerstaff (Ralph) of Derry, Kristine Higgs (Kevin) of Ligonier and Tony Smith (Heather) of Corbin, Kentucky, and four grandchildren, Colby Stewart (Jeff), Kayla, Alyssa and Abbagail Smith.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted at 7 p.m.
Private interment will be made in Coles Cemetery, Derry.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project.org or the Bethlen Communities, Ligonier, at www.Bethlen.com.
