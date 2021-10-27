Geraldine E. Sigafoes, 90, of Blairsville passed away on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, peacefully at home.
She was born on Monday, June 15, 1931, in Bolivar, a daughter of the late Charles and Elsie (McCollim) Lickenfelt.
Geraldine enjoyed bingo, going to the casino, playing cards, picking mushrooms and sitting on her porch. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her son, Jay Lickenfelt (Judy) of Blairsville; two stepsons, Hooch Hollobaugh and his wife, Lori, of Dilltown and Doug Hollobaugh and his wife, Nora, of Harrisburg; three grandchidren, Jayson Lickenfelt (Jackie), Justin Lickenfelt (Sheri) and Kristie Elliott; eight great-grandchildren, Cody Lickenfelt, Ashley Hoffman, Dalton Scholik, Brooke Lickenfelt, Autumn Lickenfelt, Jayson “JJ” Lickenfelt, Camryn Lickenfelt and Ryder Elliott; a great-great-grandchild, Lincoln Lickenfelt; a sister, Dwenlean “Luker” Voytas of Seward, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her first husband, Oliver Sigafoes; her second husband, Gary Hollobaugh, and 11 siblings, Betty Lou Boyles, Charles Lickenfelt, Lawrence Krebs, Hilbert Lickenfelt, Elsie Pearl Boyles, Cecil Baird, Helen Anderson, Walter Boyles, Laurabell Sigafoes, Carl Lickenfelt and Eugene Lickenfelt.
All funeral arrangements were private and entrusted to Kelly L. Corridoni Funeral Home, LTD, 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore, PA 15618. To view and send online condolences, visit http://www.corridonifuneralhomes.com.
