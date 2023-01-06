Gerald William “Jerry” Hamerski, 70, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his residence.
Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 7:21 am
Gerald William “Jerry” Hamerski, 70, of Bridgeport, West Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at his residence.
He was born Dec. 2, 1952, in Latrobe, a son of the late Theodore and Camilla (Milleo) Hamerski.
Jerry is survived by his companion, Lori Sebert Ford (Lauren and Emma); grandson, Travis Snider and his wife, Valerie, of Georgia; two great-grandchildren, Oakland and Brixtin; many Mull, Milleo and Harmeski cousins, and his longtime friend, John “Moe” Mosesso of Philippi, West Virginia.
Mr. Hamerski was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and attended Alderson-Broaddus College in Philippi. He was a businessman, hotel developer, restaurant owner and philanthropist. He loved fishing and was a member of the Mountaineer Athletic Club. He was Catholic by faith.
Family and friends may call 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St., Nutter Fort, West Virginia.
A private entombment will be held in Holy Cross Cemetery, Clarksburg, West Virginia.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Fund “IMO Jerry Hamerski,” Attn: Office of Philanthropy, 44 Medical Center Drive, Morgantown, WV 26506.
Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.
