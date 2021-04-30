Gerald W. Walter, 75, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born July 3, 1945, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Robert C. and Dorothy M. (Leaf) Walter.
Gerald was a carpenter by trade, but he could do many things well.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Joyce E. Haines.
Gerald is survived by two sisters, Carolyn Hubbard, of North Carolina, and Marilyn Costabile of York, and many nieces and nephews. He will be sadly missed.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
