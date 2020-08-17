Gerald T. Akins, 91, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Loyalhanna Care Center.
Born Dec. 19, 1928, in Derry, he was a son of the late Andrew P. Akins and Eleanor (Shrum) Akins.
Jerry was an active member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe, where he served as a longtime usher, adult altar server and volunteer. He was also a member of the Holy Name Society, Holy Family Saturday Morning Men’s Fellowship and the Knights of Columbus Council No. 940. Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a supervisor at the former Vulcan Mold & Iron Co. with 35 years of service.
A veteran of the Korean War, he served with the U.S. Army and had been a member of Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post No. 515, Latrobe. Jerry was civic minded and active in the City of Latrobe. From 1984 to 2000, he served as a member of Latrobe Borough Council and the then newly formed Latrobe City Council. He also enjoyed volunteering at Adams Memorial Library, Latrobe, and shared his love of flower gardening as a volunteer for the Latrobe Mini Gardens Project. He had also been a member of the B.P.O. Elks No. 907, Latrobe. He enjoyed basketball and was a big fan of the Boston Celtics.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey M. Akins; four brothers, Fidellis, Lt. Francis E., Cpl. Hugh J. and Charles Akins, and three sisters, Loretta Akins, Ann Beggs and Janet McGuire.
Jerry is survived by his wife, JoAnne Myers Akins of Latrobe; three sons, Thomas H. Akins, Patrick G. Akins and Gregory F. Akins (Lydia); three daughters, Debra Groba (James), Kathleen Malamut (Larry) and Susan L. Gatton (Robert); one brother, Stanley Akins (Joan); two sisters, E. Marie Watson and M. Bernadette Marshall; 13 grandchildren, Erin Akins, Ryan Akins (Olimpia), Andrew Akins, William Mulheren (Kristen), Meghan Mulheren (Tommy Ridge), Mallory Mulheren (Scott Yeckley), Maria Mulheren (Tim McKinney), Alexandra Akins, Zachary Akins, Samantha Malamut, Danielle Malamut, Joshua Gatton and Sydney Gatton; five great-grandchildren, Layla Akins, Madison, Clayton and Emerson Mulheren and Leif Ridge; his sisters-in-law and brother-in-law, Nira “Nancy” Akins, Marian Myers and Leroy and Patricia Myers; and he is also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. Monday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home, Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests at both the funeral home and church.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday in Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. Richard Kosisko as celebrant. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church.
Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Holy Family Church, 1200 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented