Gerald R. Lentz, 91, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at H.J. Heinz Community Living Center, Aspinwall.
Born Feb. 21, 1929, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Russell and Margaret (Marks) Lentz.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Standard Steel Company. Gerald was U.S. Army veteran, having served in the Korean War and was a member of American Legion Post 982. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and gardening, but most of all, he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Audrey G. (Boring) Lentz; an infant daughter, Margaret Marie Lentz; a grandson, Thomas E. Lentz, and two brothers, Kenneth and Norman Lentz.
Gerald is survived by four children, Thomas E. Lentz and his wife, Suzanne, of Latrobe, Gerald A. Lentz of Latrobe, Sharon E. Shirey and her husband, David, of Ligonier, and Tammy S. Riffle and her husband, Brian, of Latrobe; two brothers, Fred Lentz and his wife, Delores, of New Hampshire and Wayne Lentz of Greensburg; one sister, Miriam Blystone of Hostetter; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 6 to 8 p.m. Monday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. Due to the re-implemented medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation and understanding as we direct our guests.
Services and interment with military honors will be held privately for the family in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented