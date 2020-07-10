Gerald M. “Jerry” Ruffner, 63, of Latrobe passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, July 9, 2020, with his family at his side after a short battle with cancer.
Born May 14, 1957, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late Louis and Theresa (Roth) Ruffner.
Jerry was a longtime employee of Tooling Specialists Inc. He was a Greater Latrobe Senior High School Class of 1975 graduate, and was a member of Lloydsville Sportsmen Association. An avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and attending all of their activities.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Monica Stom.
Jerry is survived by his wife of 42 years, Victoria L. “Vicki” (Mulheren) Ruffner, of Latrobe; two sons, Matthew L. Ruffner and his wife, Katherine, of Latrobe and Jarred M. Ruffner and his wife, Josie, of Latrobe; one sister, Theresa Rafferty and her husband, Bernie, of Latrobe; four grandchildren, Grady, Cael, Adelaide and Braelin, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Monday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A blessing service will be held 8 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Interment is private.
