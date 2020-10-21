Gerald L. “Jerry” Ferraro, 49, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020, at his home.
Born July 19, 1971, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of Fernando “Fred” Ferraro and Georgie (Eiler) Ferraro of Washington Township.
Jerry had a lifelong, fervent passion for history. He earned his bachelor’s degree in history education from Clarion University, and was currently enrolled at the American Military University for his master’s degree in military history with a concentration in World War II. The Civil War was a significant point of interest for Jerry, as well, and he spent several years as a Civil War reenactor. He loved Gettysburg, and always enjoyed giving “unofficial” tours while visiting there. Always looking to give back to the community, he shared his love of history as a member of the board of directors of the Latrobe Area Historical Society.
He had first taught at Adelphoi, and in 1999, he took his love of history to the classroom at Greater Latrobe Senior High School. Over the course of the following 21 years, he touched the lives of countless students as a 9th and 10th grade U.S. History teacher and European history teacher. Seeking unique ways to share his interest in history with his students, he started a “war gaming” club at the high school, as well. His mentorship, advice and personable approach to teaching, endeared him to students and faculty alike.
Outside of the classroom, he spent many years coaching high school soccer, a sport which he loved. As a member of the Loyalhanna United Soccer Club, he enjoyed playing “over 40” soccer and took great joy in watching his daughter, Peyton, play soccer as well. Jerry’s interest in sports led him to be an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Riverhounds, the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Pittsburgh Steelers, having had the honor of attending Super Bowl XLIII. He loved everything Europe, especially Germany, and loved all languages that make Europe so diverse. He was privileged to travel to Europe 13 times in his life making many wonderful memories. A man of strong faith, Jerry was a dedicated member of Charter Oak United Methodist Church, Greensburg. His remarkable life was one punctuated by friendship — Jerry never met a stranger, and his welcoming personality made you feel like family.
Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents, Gilbert and Lettie Eiler and Francesco and Erminea Rose Ferraro.
Along with his parents, Jerry is survived by his wife of 20 years, Pamela L. (Galbraith) Ferraro of Latrobe; one daughter, Peyton Kennedy Ferraro of Latrobe; one brother, Fred A. Ferraro and his wife, Melissa, of Washington Township; his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Patricia Hartman and her husband, Thomas, of Curtisville, Pennsylvania, and Larry Galbraith of Gibsonia; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Brian and Miecha Galbraith of Grasonville, Maryland, and his nieces and nephews, Alex and Gianna Ferraro, and Amelia, Alexa, Charlie and Isla Galbraith; he is also survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Family and friends will be received noon to 8 p.m. Friday in the Charter Oak United Methodist Church, 449 Frye Farm Road, Greensburg (Unity Township), where a funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday with his Pastor, the Rev. Chris Whitehead, officiating. A live stream of the funeral service will be available at https://www.youtube.com/c/charteroakchurch.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
We respectfully request your adherence to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, and encourage you to wear something Pittsburgh sports-related while visiting.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to an investment account for Peyton’s future, checks payable to Peyton Ferraro, and mailed to Second Half Coach Wealth Management, P.O. Box 421, Latrobe, PA 15650 or to the Kidney Cancer Association in memory of Jerry Ferraro at 9450 SW Gemini Drive #38269 Beaverton, Oregon 97008-7105 or by visiting www.kidneycancer.org.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.