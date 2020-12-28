Gerald J. Burke, 85, of Latrobe passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Bethlen Home.
Born Aug. 22, 1935, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late John A. and Teresa (Marol) Burke.
Gerald was a member of St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township, and was a longtime bartender for St. Vincent Development Club Fundraisers. Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Steel Company. A veteran of the Korean Conflict, he served in the Air Force. Gerald was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council No. 1480, Greensburg, Cooperstown Veterans & Sportsmen’s Association, Frontier Club, American Beneficial Greek Society, American Slovak Society, VFW Post 3414, F.O. Eagles No. 01188, and American Legion Post 982. He loved camping, gardening, canning and cooking.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lois (McGee) Burke; an infant daughter, Cheryl Ann Burke; grandson, Stephen Burke, and two sisters, Loretta Burke and Louise Treskovich.
Gerald is survived three sons, Mark Burke and his wife, Elise, of Trafford, Michael Burke and his wife, Carla, of Greensburg and Robert Burke of Irwin; one daughter, Susan Burke Green of Latrobe; one sister, Linda Falcone, and her husband, Ben, of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Mark Burke Jr., Brenna Burke, Sirrae Burke, Zachary Green, Amara Burke and Eleni Burke; three great-grandchildren, Calli, Cammi and Baylee, and a special niece, Nancy Treskovich.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Dementia Wing at Bethlen Home for their care and compassion.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral Mass 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Vincent Basilica.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township. A celebration of Gerald’s life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of one’s choice. Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
