Gerald E. “Bud” Walters, 86, of Pleasant Unity died Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at Life’s Promise Personal Care Home, Cook Township.
He was born May 3, 1934, in Pleasant Unity, a son of the late Hershel P. and Vera C. (Bowman) Walters.
Prior to retirement, Bud worked for Operating Engineers Local No. 66 at Noralco Corporation. He was a member of Word of Life Church, Greensburg, where he enjoyed mowing grass and also once raced stock cars.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn R. (Jordan) Walters; two brothers, Robert D., and James Walters and his wife, Geraldine, and his sister, Shirley E. Rosebosky and her husband, John.
He is survived by four sons, Pastor Thomas A. and his wife, Debbie, of Pleasant Unity, David and his wife, Toni, of Latrobe, Richard E. “Herk” and his wife, Lori, of Pleasant Unity and Joseph S. Walters and his wife, Beverly of Pleasant Unity; 10 grandchildren, Jonathan, Nathan, Josh and Amanda Walters, Sarah Peagler, Chad Walters, Hanna Etling, Emily Smartnick and Joseph and Ryan Walters; 19 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Janice Walters of Pleasant Unity, and several nieces and nephews.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, visitation and services were private for the family in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity.
Interment will be in Lycippus Community Cemetery, Unity Township.
Memorial contributions may be made to Word of Life Ministries, 4497 Route 136, Greensburg, PA 15601.
