Gerald Byron Smith Jr., 86, of Fort Myers, Florida, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, in Fort Myers.
He was born April 27, 1934, to Gerald Smith Sr. and (Mary) Karine Smith in Owen, Wisconsin.
Gerald resided in Minnesota for many years. He moved to New York in 1965. He married Lola J. McWherter in 1968. Upon retirement, Gerald and Lola moved south and took up residence in Fort Myers.
He was preceded in death by both parents; his wife, Lola, and brother, Clifford.
He is survived by his brothers, Gordon (Bonnie) Smith of Illinois, and Torrey Smith of New York; his sisters, Karen (Curt) Olson of Minnesota and Carol (Phil) Cerrone of New York; his sister-in-law, Marge Smith of Minnesota as well as many nephews and nieces.
Graveside burial service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in Coles Cemetery, Derry, with the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating.
Jerry will be remembered for his unique humor, his zest for life, his life with his dear wife, Lola, and his commitment to Jesus Christ. He is now in the presence of our Lord with no more pain, no more tears, and wholly healed.
McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, is in charge of arrangements.
