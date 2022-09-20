Georgia Lou Carns Bryngelson

Georgia Lou Carns Bryngelson died Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, in The Woodlands, Texas. She had just passed her 85th birthday and lived longer than anyone in her family. Georgia’s death was peaceful and brought to close a years-long journey with dementia.

Georgia was born at home on Sept. 2, 1937, in Laughlintown, Pennsylvania, to William Harrison Carns and Wilhelmina “Minnie” Elise Marie Wenker Carns. Georgia was a bit of a surprise to them, coming 12 years after her next closest sibling (Elsie) and arriving when her parents were 48 and 44 respectively. Her mother had been to the doctor and even had teeth pulled until they realized her symptoms were due to “little Georgie on the way.” She was the baby in her family and adored by her sisters, brothers and nephews.