George William “Mr. Bill” Schwab Jr., 66, of Ligonier passed away early on Friday, March 25, 2022, after fighting a brave battle with cancer.
Bill was born Sept. 19, 1955, in Greensburg to George W. Schwab Sr. and Maryanne Kimmel Schwab.
Growing up with Tom Schwab, he enjoyed his love of music, playing the saxophone in many different bands at school.
Mr. Bill was known for a joyous hello, a groan-worthy joke or pun, and an unwavering faith. He was quick to counsel kids on their relationships with Christ and feeding them while they talked.
He is survived by his wife, Connie MacGregor Schwab; his children and their spouses, Amanda (Mandy) Cramer and Brett, George (GW) Schwab and Kate, and Michael (Mike) Schwab and Dayoung; a slew of ornery grandchildren, Carissa and Nicholas Cramer, Erica, Meghan, Ryan and Anna Schwab, and Kai and Gio Schwab; his brother, Tom Schwab, and niece and nephews, David, Andrew and Meghan.
A Celebration of Life will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, March 31, at Covenant Presbyterian Church in Ligonier. A luncheon will follow the service at Ligonier Camp and Conference Center.
In lieu of flowers, Mr. Bill would have loved if donations were to be made in his memory to either Ligonier Camp and Conference Center or to the Youth Ministry at Covenant Presbyterian Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc. Please call 724-238-2611 with any questions or inquiries.
“Someday we’ll find it. The Rainbow Connection. The lovers, the dreamers and me.”
