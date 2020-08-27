George William Carroll III (Chip), formerly of Ligonier, passed away in Louisville, Kentucky, on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.
Chip was born on May 26, 1948, the son of George W. (Dubby) and Jean Chrisner Carroll of Ligonier.
A graduate of Ligonier Valley High School, he received a bachelor’s degree in English from Penn State and a master of education degree from the University of Louisville. Chip was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served with distinction on two tours as an intelligence officer in Vietnam.
His lifelong passion for cars dated from his childhood, when his family owned the Chrisner Motors Chevrolet dealership in Ligonier. Chip was an avid follower of politics and a fan of all sports, especially football, hockey, lacrosse and Formula One racing.
He retired from the Jefferson County (Kentucky) public school system, where he taught special education. He was active in the YMCA of Southwest Jefferson County. Dedicated to physical fitness, he spent many hours at the Y gym and treasured the friends he made there. He was known in his adopted hometown of Louisville for his sense of humor, kindness and impulsive generosity.
Chip is survived by a daughter, Brittany Holleman of Louisville, Kentucky, and two grandchildren. He is also survived by a brother, Thomas Carroll of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
Funeral arrangements are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to YMCALouisvillle.org with the designation, “In memorial to Chip Carroll.”
