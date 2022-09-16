George Wayne Jones, 66, of Fairfield Township passed away Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.
Born July 16, 1956, in Ligonier, he was a son of the late Arthur and Loretta (Bowen) Jones.
George was married to Peggy E. Tantlinger Jones for 37 years. He had two sons, Brian Jones (Kimberly) and Cory Jones; five grandchildren, Kylie, Chase, Gage, Colton and Noah Jones; a brother, Dale Jones, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews, including special nieces Theresa Rankin and Carrie Tantlinger.
George was a proud member of Fairfield Township Volunteer Fire Co. since 1977, where he was currently serving as vice president and previously served in numerous other positions. He was a 1975 Laurel Valley High School graduate and volunteered for numerous other local activities. He was employed at Champion Lakes Golf Course for 44 years. George was one of the wittiest guys you could know and had a great sense of humor. He will be missed by all who loved him dearly.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence, where service will be held 11 a.m. Monday with the Rev. Dr. J. Paul McCracken officiating.
The Fairfield VFC service will be held 7 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home.
Interment will be in Fort Palmer Cemetery, Fairfield Township.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
