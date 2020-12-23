George W. Kells Sr., 91, of Latrobe passed away Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at Gable’s Manor, Latrobe.
Born March 26, 1929, in New Florence, he was a son of the late Hugh A. Kells Sr. and Nora E. (Beal) Kells.
George was a member of Latrobe United Methodist Church. Prior to his retirement, he was the head electrician at St. Vincent College. In his younger years, he was employed for the Pennsylvania Railroad and Bethlehem Steel.
A veteran of the Korean War, George proudly served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Valley Forge aircraft carrier. George went on to dedicate decades of his life toward honoring veterans as a member and past Commander of the VFW Post No. 3414 Latrobe, past District VFW Commander for District 27 and a member of the American Legion Post No. 982. He also spent many years as a member of the Latrobe Derry Veterans Honor Guard, assisting with military funeral honors in the local area.
George was active in Free Masonry and for more than 60 years was a member of Loyalhanna Lodge No. 275, F. & A.M., Latrobe. He was also very active in Royal Arch Masonry as a member of the Thomas B. Anderson Royal Arch Chapter 309, Olivet Council 13, Kedron Commandery 18.
George’s other appendant Masonic organizations include memberships with the Tall Cedars of Lebanon, Westmoreland Forest No. 77, Shriners International and a 32nd degree Mason with the Coudersport Consistory. He was also a past vice president and trustee emeritus of the Latrobe Masonic Building Trust. George had also been a member of the St. Vincent Fire Department, Latrobe Lions Club, and spent many years coaching Derry Midget Football and volunteering with fundraising for the Muscular Dystrophy Association.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen (Reeping) Kells; his first wife, Sara (Shank) Kells; one sister, Nell Wakefield, and two brothers, Hugh A. Kells Jr. and Norman Kells.
George is survived by his children, Lisa Sims (Dave), Hugh Kells (Kimberly), George Kells (Paula), Patrick Kells (Matthew Nicholls), Kristy Murphy (William) and Kim Carney (Dan); his grandchildren, Melissa, Danielle, Shana (Josh), Rebecca, Brian (Brooke), Zachary, Aidan, Sara, Elizabeth, and Kathleen, and great-grandchildren, Maya, Isabella, Nicholas “Neko,” Daniel, Hayden, Dallas, Hayley, Chloe and Brayden.
George’s family would like to extend a special thank you for those helping his daughter take care of him, including the staff at Gable’s Manor and ViaQuest Hospice.
Because of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations.
Services and interment in West View Cemetery, Bolivar, are private. A celebration of George’s life will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
