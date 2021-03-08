George W. Gamble, 94, of New Geneva, formerly of Derry, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
He was born on Oct. 13, 1926, in Latrobe, the son of the late George W. and Bessie (Weimer) Gamble.
George was a veteran of World War II, having served in the Pacific with the U.S. Army Air Forces and Calvary. For several years, he owned Derry Aluminum. He was also a charter member of the Cooperstown Veterans and Sportsmen Association.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Lois; brothers, Ben, Duane and Thomas, and sister, Marian Jackman.
George is survived by his son, David and his wife Patricia; grandson, Kenneth, and step-grandchildren, Kimberly and Kellie, all of Derry; a brother, Edward of Avonmore and a brother-in-law, James Henderson of Bolivar.
At George’s request, there will be no visitation or services. Private interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont.
Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
