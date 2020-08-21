George Victor Mowry, 67, of Derry died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Excela Latrobe Hospital.
He was born Dec. 31, 1952, in Latrobe, the son of Leila Means Mowry of Derry and the late Paul F. “Jinx” Mowry.
Vic was a graduate of Derry Area High School and West Liberty College. He belonged to the Derry First United Methodist Church, LaMonte Lodge No. 568 F&AM of Derry, Derry Rod & Gun Club, life member of B.P.O.E No. 907 and formerly served on the Coles Cemetery Board of Directors. He enjoyed golfing, trap shooting, hunting, fishing and woodworking.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Joseph W. Siko, and brother-in-law, Barry Smith.
In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife, Cynthia Siko Mowry; his two sons, Brandon E. Mowry (fiancé Nicole Capozzi) of Bradenville and Victor Andrew Mowry (Marissa) of Blairsville; two sisters, Nelie Smith of Derry and Grayce Galiyas (David) of California, Maryland; two grandchildren, Brayden and Chase Mowry; his mother-in-law, Betty L. Siko, and several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 5 to 8 p.m. Monday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry, where a service will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday with his pastor the Rev. Lola Turnbull officiating.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry.
LaMonte Lodge No. 568 F&AM will conduct a service 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
