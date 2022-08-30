George T. Wegley Jr., 66, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 5:08 am
George T. Wegley Jr., 66, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born May 28, 1956, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late George T. Wegley Sr. and Patricia L. Gibbons Wegley.
George was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps and an active member of the Rolling Rock Detachment of the Marine Corps League. He volunteered with the Marine Corps’ Toys for Tots program and enjoyed participating in the Marine Corps Shooting League. George had been a co-owner of Westmoreland Amusements, Latrobe. He was a member of the VFW Paul Lizza Post 3414, Latrobe, and the Lloydsville Sportsman’s Association. He enjoyed playing pool and was an avid fan of the Pittsburgh sports teams.
George is survived by two brothers, Timothy J. Wegley Sr. (Becky Christian) of Latrobe and William E. Wegley (Melissa) of Haymarket, Virginia; four sisters, Patricia L. Green of Latrobe, Alice E. Ambrose (Rick) of Ligonier, Deborah L. Apel (Robert) of Latrobe and Margaret R. Cacciabeve (Nick) of Waterford, Virginia; his nieces and nephews, T.J. Wegley (Jessica), Alyssa Davis (Nick), William Wegley, Nathan Apel (Kaylee), Alexandra Kerr (Brian), Emily Wegley (Aiden McConnell) and Olivia Wegley, and his cousin, Sharon Gewecke of Pleasant Unity.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to George’s nurse Tina McClurg and the staff at Twin Lakes Nursing and Rehabilitation for all of their kind and compassionate care.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Members of the Rolling Rock Detachment of the Marine Corps League will conduct a memorial service 7:45 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
The funeral service will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Louis Harrell officiating.
Private interment will be at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Cecil Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675, www.woundedwarriorproject.org.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
