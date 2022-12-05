George T. Caravaggio, 99, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, at his home.
He was born Sept. 22, 1923, in Republic, Fayette County, a son of the late Cesar and Theresa (Terrace) Caravaggio.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy, having served during World War II. Prior to his retirement, he had 35 years of service with Vulcan Mold & Iron Co. He was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Latrobe Elks Lodge 907 and Knights of Columbus Daniel P. Nolan Council 940 and a former longtime member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Tony Angelo Aerie 01188. One of his favorite pastimes was golfing.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife on May 19, 2022, Dorothy Campbell Caravaggio, and his siblings, Jess Caravaggio and Anna Marie Hosey.
George is survived by his children, Linda J. Caravaggio of Latrobe, Teresa R. Caravaggio of Greensburg, John G. Caravaggio and his girlfriend Jodi Mullett of Greensburg, Jesse F. Caravaggio of Latrobe, Gloria A. Civiello and her husband, Robert, of Peabody, Massachusetts, and Grace M. Caravaggio and her boyfriend Brian Brosh of Greensburg, and his grand-children, Leah Caravaggio and her fiance Mike Yencha, Zachary Caravaggio and his girlfriend Gabby Wast, Domenic Civiello and Olivia Civiello.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, in Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., 1500 Ligonier St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, in St. Vincent Basilica Parish, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Unity Township.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township, with full military honors accorded by VFW Post 33 Honor Guard.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
