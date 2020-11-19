George S. Pekich Sr., 79, of Ligonier died Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020, in UPMC-East Hospital, Monroeville.
He was born May 25, 1941, in Johnstown, a son of the late Stanley and Margaret Stana Pekich.
George was a U.S. Army veteran, having served in Vietnam and was a life member to the Fort Ligonier VFW Post 734. He had worked for Westinghouse and Olsten as a nuclear generator repairman. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and talking about it with with his grandsons, old Western movies, Star Trek, Polish food and talking on his CB radio.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Kathleen, and his two sons, George S. Pekich Jr. and Stephen John “Stevie” Pekich.
He is survived by his loving wife, Eleanor Grech Pekich; his daughter, Kimberly Jones (David) of Grand Island, Florida; four grandsons, Dominick, Dalton, Braedan and Carter, and two special cousins, Jimmy Simko (Caroline) and Paulette Mangiafico (Joe), all of Johnstown.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 144 East Main St., Ligonier, where a service will be conducted 4 p.m.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Commented