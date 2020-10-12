George R. Warheit, 74, of Bradenville passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Waynesburg Health Care and Rehabilitation Center.
Born Sept. 8, 1946, in Latrobe, he was the son of the late Frederick A. Warheit and Ann D. (Camaione) Warheit.
George had been a member of Sacred Heart Church, Youngstown, where he had taught CCD at one time.
Prior to his retirement, he had been employed at Standard Steel. A veteran of the Vietnam War, he served in the U.S. Navy. George was an expert ham radio operator, a motorcycle enthusiast and a member of the local HOG Chapter.
George is survived by three sons, Michael G. Warheit of Atlanta, Georgia, Scott G. Warheit of Bradenville and Donald “Cody” Warheit of Jeannette; one sister, Barbara Baker of Latrobe; one granddaughter, Kaitlynn Warheit; one step-granddaughter, Arianne Camarote, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. James Podlesny, OSB, officiating.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, with military honors accorded by VFW Post 33, Greensburg.
