George Petro, 82, of Latrobe passed away on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021, at Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.
Born April 24, 1938, in Georges Station, Hempfield Township, he was a son of the late Carmen and Nora (Leone) Petro.
Prior to his retirement, he was employed at Latrobe Steel Company. George was a U.S. Army veteran.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Bernard Murphy; one brother, Angelo Petro, and one sister, Jennie Myers.
George is survived by his wife, Jacqueline (Shaffer) Petro; two sons, Carmen Petro (Sylvia) and George M. Petro (Kim); four daughters, Dana McDowell (Tom), Dawn Murphy, Denise Dean (Jerry) and Debra Petro Anderson (Randy); two sisters, Santa Mae Migyanko and Nora Sullenberger (Charles); 18 grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter.
Family and friends will be received 1 to 5 p.m. Monday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Services and interment are private.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines such as wearing a mask and social distancing while visiting the funeral home.
