George M. Manzulich Jr., 77, of Latrobe passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, at his home.
Born Oct. 7, 1944, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late George Manzulich Sr. and Mary E. Uhall Manzulich.
George was a member of St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville, and in his younger years he was an altar server at St. John’s Orthodox Church, Wilpen. He had been an avid golfer and enjoyed hunting and woodworking. George loved cars and enjoyed racing, especially his Cobra.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Barbara King, Doris Panichelle and Jane Zurick.
George is survived by his wife, Cheryl A. Noel Manzulich of Latrobe; three daughters, Renee L. Jessee and her husband, Roland, of Latrobe, Georgia A. Bosetti and her husband, Jeffrey, of Latrobe and Lora L. Reich and her husband, Ronald, of Latrobe; two sisters, Margaret Brant and her husband, William, of Latrobe and Karen Beard and her husband, Steve, of Latrobe; a sister-in-law, Barbara Rusher and her husband, Byron, of Latrobe; nine grandchildren, Kristen Hochstein, Jon Blackburn, Brittany Greece, Brittany Holly, Brandon Thomas, Courtney Bosetti, Nathan Thomas, Christopher Reich and Ian Jessee; three great-grandchildren, Barrett, Stella and Austin, and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Dr. Valerie Winter and staff at Jefferson Gateway Foot and Ankle, additionally to Dr. Geskin and staff at Greater Pittsburgh Vascular Associates for their excellent care and compassion.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
The Divine Liturgy will be held 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Mary’s Byzantine Catholic Church, Bradenville.
Interment will follow in Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
