George J. Zurick, 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at the home he shared with his eldest daughter, Lisa, and son-in-law, Ron Melville, in Morrow, Ohio.
George was born July 12, 1933, in Latrobe.
He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and received many awards, most notably for the repair of a C-47 on a frozen river in Alaska. George and three comrades-in-arms used special equipment to lift the aircraft on the ice to replace two engines and repair the landing gear. The four of them worked diligently to fix the plane before the ice broke. George’s mother, Rose, received a letter from President Dwight Eisenhower, telling her what a great job he had done and saved the military millions of dollars.
George won many awards during his stellar career with MOOG Automotive and is a member of the Automotive Aftermarket Hall of Fame in Dearborn, Michigan.
He will forever be remembered in the hearts of his children and their families, Patrick and Marie Zurick, Lisa and Ron Melville, Teresa and John Fish, Amelia Zurick and Brian Zurick, and seven grandchildren, Brandon, Christina, Nicolas, Michael, Zachary, Christopher and Elliana. He is also survived by siblings Bernard and Elaine Zurick of Greensburg, Emma and Tom Gharing of Latrobe and John and Fran Zurick of Latrobe.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
George will then join his beloved wife of 59 years, Eileen Harr Zurick, at Sarasota National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida, where a military service will be held 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
