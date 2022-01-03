George J. “Moxie” Moxinchalk, 67, of Loyalhanna passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born May 14, 1954, in Latrobe, he was a son of the late George and Rita M. (Sobota) Moxinchalk.
George was a member of Holy Family Church, Latrobe, and was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was employed at Unifi, the former SuperValu. George loved the beach and enjoyed trips to Ocean City, Maryland, and the car shows held there. He enjoyed family gatherings and loved his grandchildren, who were the light of his life. One of his favorite pastimes was going for ice cream at Moxie’s Creamery.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Parker Bridge; his father-in-law, Donald R. Kollar; a brother-in-law, Frank Kozemchak Jr., and a nephew, Lee Ryan Lenhart.
George is survived by his wife of 41 years, Dawn L. Kollar Moxinchalk of Loyalhanna; daughter, Melissa D. Bridge and her husband, Jason, of Blairsville; two grandchildren, Autumn and Easton Bridge; brother, Patrick M. Moxinchalk of Latrobe; two sisters, Linda Moxinchalk of Latrobe and Carol Hester and her husband, Robert, of Derry; his mother-in-law, Kay Kollar of Latrobe; brother-in-law, Dennis R. Kollar of Latrobe; sister-in-law, Deborah K. Lenhart and Ray West of Latrobe, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Military service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard.
A funeral Liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Interment will be private.
