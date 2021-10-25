George J. Leone, 87, of Latrobe passed away on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Westmoreland Manor.
Born Aug. 14, 1934, in Luxor, he was a twin son of the late Joseph and Helen (Wilt) Leone.
George was a member of Zion’s Lutheran Church, Greensburg.
Prior to his retirement, he had been employed as a crane operator for U.S. Steel at the Edgar Thompson works in Braddock.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his two sons, George Leone of Florida and Brian “Pie” Leone of Latrobe; his infant twin brother, Joseph Robert Leone; a brother, Thomas A. Leone Sr. (Sally Myers Leone), and two sisters, Emma Ruth Boskey (Mike Boskey) and Alice Maughan (Peter Maughan).
George is survived by a sister, Thelma Leone Walthour and her husband, William T., of Oldsmar, Florida; a grandson, Kevin Leone of Florida; Jill and Jamie Helinsky, and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Westmore-land Manor for the wonderful care they provided for nearly three years.
There will be no public visitations. Services and interment will be private at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Zion’s Lutheran Church, 140 S. Pennsylvania Ave., Greensburg, PA 15601, or to a charity of your choice.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.