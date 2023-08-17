George J. Gerneth, M.D.

George J. Gerneth, M.D., of Point Breeze, a respected member of the medical community and a beloved family man, passed away peacefully at Longwood at Oakmont Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.

The cherished husband of Eileen Jordan Gerneth for 57 years and a loving father to Lisanne G. (Brad) Smith and Megan G. (Peter) Bergmann, he held a special place in the hearts of his grandchildren, Caroline, Charlie, Cooper, Otto, Hugo and Annelies. His sister, Dr. Jane (Richard) Garboden, was a constant source of support and connection throughout his life.