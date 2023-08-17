George J. Gerneth, M.D., of Point Breeze, a respected member of the medical community and a beloved family man, passed away peacefully at Longwood at Oakmont Monday, Aug. 7, 2023.
The cherished husband of Eileen Jordan Gerneth for 57 years and a loving father to Lisanne G. (Brad) Smith and Megan G. (Peter) Bergmann, he held a special place in the hearts of his grandchildren, Caroline, Charlie, Cooper, Otto, Hugo and Annelies. His sister, Dr. Jane (Richard) Garboden, was a constant source of support and connection throughout his life.
Born and raised in Verona, George’s life was marked by dedication, service and compassion. After his graduation from North Catholic High School, he pursued higher education at the University of Pittsburgh, where he earned a B.S. in chemistry. His desire to heal and help led him to the university’s medical school, where he became a distinguished member of the Alpha Omega Alpha Honorary Medical Fraternity.
In 1955, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, serving in the 6048th USAF Dispensary. Following his commitment to service he continued his medical training by pursuing a residency in ophthalmology. His dedication to his profession led him to numerous esteemed memberships, including the American Medical Association, Pennsylvania Medical Society, Allegheny County Medical Society, American and Pennsylvania Academy of Ophthalmology, and the American College of Surgeons.
As a prominent figure in the medical field, George served on and chaired various committees within these organizations. He was elected president of the Pittsburgh Ophthalmology Society, Pennsylvania Academy of Ophthalmology and Otolaryngology, and Allegheny County Medical Society. Throughout his career, he imparted his wisdom as a clinical associate professor of ophthalmology and surgical tutor at Veterans Administration Hospital.
An advocate for organized medicine and ophthalmology, George tirelessly served on hospital and medical society committees, advocating for the advancement of patient care and the medical profession.
George’s medical practice was a testament to his caring nature and commitment to patient relationships. He practiced in Pittsburgh, Braddock and Forest Hills, treating everyone not just as patients, but as friends. His dedication to education extended beyond his practice; he spent his early years volunteering to teach residents at the former Eye and Ear Hospital, UPMC in Pittsburgh, nurturing the next generation of ophthalmologists. He considered ophthalmology “The Queen of Specialties,” as it combined elements of medicine, surgery, neurology, pediatrics and long-term patient relationships.
Outside of medicine, George loved birds, nature, reading, Ligonier and his friends. He was gentle and kind, compassionate and loving. His sense of humor and quick wit were a testament to his vibrant spirit, leaving an impression on all who had the privilege of sharing joyful moments alongside him. His passing has left his loved ones with deep sadness. However, having their lives touched by George’s wisdom, kindness and love is a gift they will cherish forever.
Friends and relatives are invited to pay their respects 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Burket-Truby Funeral Home Cremation and Alternative Services Inc., 421 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18, at St. Bede Church in Point Breeze, followed by a private entombment in Homewood Cemetery.
George J. Gerneth’s memory will live on through the lives he touched, the patients he cared for and the legacy of service he leaves behind. We will most remember George, Gibson in hand, sharing a conversation with good friends and family on the back porch.
